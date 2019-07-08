Hailey Bieber Pens Adorable Instagram Post Celebrating A Year Since Justin's Proposal

Getty Images

It's been a year since Justin Bieber proposed to his wife Hailey following a brief will-they-or-won't-they period of dating. Now, happily married, the pair certainly aren't shy about proclaiming their love for each other.

Hailey took to Instagram on Sunday to celebrate their eventual pairing with a sweet photo of her and Justin. Her caption, reflects the deep love she shares with her partner, and it's honestly relationship goals.

"1 year ago I said yes to being your best friend for life, and today I have never loved you more," Hailey wrote. "Life gets more beautiful everyday because of you, my heart belongs to you forever. Here’s to learning and growing together.. ❤️🥂"

Justin and Hailey initially tied the knot in a New York City courthouse back in September 2018, two months after becoming engaged. They've been planning on a lavish ceremony ever since their legal proceedings were taken care of, with the fancy dress and romantic venue a la Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, but they've yet to reveal a date just yet.

Word on the street has been that the pair are planning the big event for sometime "closer to their one-year marriage anniversary date in September," according to a source via Us Weekly. As far as a venue, what kind of things the couple will get up to during the event, and all those other exciting details go, they've yet to share any of that.

The pair are definitely happy to continue moving at their own pace, curious fans aside. But if you've been keeping tabs on their relationship timeline, they didn't even begin publicly wearing their wedding rings in public until just a few weeks ago, according to Cosmo. But you know what they say: slow and steady wins the race. We can't wait to see what their "real" wedding ends up looking like.

In the meantime, keep blessing us with those adorable Insta posts, Hailey!