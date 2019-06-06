Here's When Justin and Hailey Bieber Are Reportedly Having Their Big Wedding

Getty Images

We haven't heard a lot out of Justin and Hailey Bieber in some time regarding their "official" wedding ceremony, but it looks like that's finally changed.

According to a source via Us Weekly, the pair are no longer putting their lavish celebration on hold anymore. In fact, it looks like they may be waiting to plan the event "closer to their one-year marriage anniversary date in September."

The two were initially married in a very low-key courthouse ceremony in New York in September 2018. Much like Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, the pair planned on getting the legal proceedings out of the way first, then inviting friends and family in a religious ceremony to celebrate in the way only the Biebs and his lucky lady could.

Unfortunately, when Justin began seeking treatment for depression in February, it seemed that those plans had been put on hold. The singer's mental health obviously comes first, so everyone's been waiting patiently to see when the couple had planned to celebrate their nuptials. But up until now, no one's had any real idea as far as when they could expect to see the pair coming together for the big bash.

In fact, even Hailey's older sister Alaia was seemingly out of the loop as recently as last month, according to Us.

“We will see. Who knows what their plans are,” she told the publication. "They’re very up and down, so I just...I’ll be there at some point in a dress, in sweats – we don’t know!” A sweats wedding sounds comfy AF, but hopefully Alaia has more time than that to prepare.

So while the Biebs and Hailey are already officially married, the world can't wait to see what kind of wedding event they end up throwing – they're just taking their time a bit. If you're keeping track, they didn't even begin publicly wearing their wedding rings in public until this week, according to Cosmo.

Hey, it's whatever you guys are comfortable with, honestly. The world can wait. We'll all still be here whenever you're ready – take your time! Enjoy being newlyweds as long as you can, and you'll know when the time is right to party like a rockstar.