Hills Timeline: How Brody And Kaitlynn's Now-Broken Marriage Unfolded On New Beginnings

Brody and Kaitlynn's marriage was a focal point of The Hills: New Beginnings -- and at the conclusion of tonight's finale, Brody summed up his relationship with a now-telling statement.

"Ultimately, I'm extremely happy with my relationship and my wife, and she gives me tons of freedom to be able to do whatever I want," Brody stated in his last interview. "I have nothing to complain about -- life is great," he concluded, as he stared off to the side and then back to the camera lens with a neutral expression.

And then, in August 2019, the couple issued a joint statement announcing that they had split. It read:

"Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter have decided to amicably separate. They love and respect one another, and know that this is the best decision for their relationship moving forward."

The separation between Brody and Kaitlynn is fresh, and the two were very candid about their relationship throughout the inaugural season of the MTV series. Between the countless discussions to expand their family and the legalities of their marriage, here is a look back at how they chronicled their lives as husband and wife -- and the "ups and downs" (his description) that came with their union: