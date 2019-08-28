See A$AP Rocky, A$AP Ferg, And Schoolboy Q In Grotesque Makeup In Cartoonish 'Babushka Boi'

YouTube/ASAPROCKYUPTOWN

A$AP Rocky has released his first video since coming home from Sweden and it's a wild, cartoonish, and excessively creepy ride. It's for "Babushka Boi" a recently teased song, that pays homage to Dick Tracy, a hardboiled detective from 1930s comic series that also had a movie in 1990 that starred Madonna, Al Pacino, and others. If A$AP Rocky were to travel back in time and rob a bank, just what exactly would it look like? Well, you'll find that out here – but it's a bit weirder than you'd initially think.

A$AP Rocky makes it clear that Dick Tracy is a huge inspiration for the video. The extremely creepy makeup and vibrant colors instantly invoke the 1990 film. Adorning a babushka, A$AP Rocky and a group of bank robbers made up of A$AP Ferg, A$AP Nast, and Schoolboy Q, rob a bank and escape with childish grins on their faces. They meet what looks to be the mastermind behind the operation and Rocky sits on her lap while everyone rejoices around a table. Later, Rocky and the crew get into a Western standoff with the police (who are swine, of course) and get them made into sausages and burger patties. It'll turn your stomach, but it's hilarious.

A$AP Rocky was convicted of assault in Sweden earlier this month but was granted the ability to come home prior and he will serve no additional jail time. He had been detained since June for an altercation with two men.