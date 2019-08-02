A$AP Rocky Was Reportedly Released From Swedish Jail

Daniele Venturelli/ Getty Images for Gucci

A$AP Rocky is reportedly a free man. TMZ reports the rapper, born Rakim Mayers, has been released from a Swedish jail after being detained for a month, pending the verdict of his assault trial.

On July 25, Rocky was charged with assault after an incident that took place in Stockholm in June, portions of which were captured on video by onlookers as well as Rocky himself. At the time of his charge, Swedish prosecutor Daniel Suneson said Rocky was "suspected of assault causing actual bodily harm, having come to the conclusion that the events in question constitute a crime and despite claims of self-defense and provocation" in a statement.

Now, after the trial, Rocky and two other individuals have been temporarily freed as they await the verdict, which is expected August 14. It's unclear whether or not they can leave Sweden, the AP reports.

President Trump, who spoke to the Swedish prime minister on Rocky's behalf after being reached out to by Kanye West, tweeted on Friday (August 2) about the rapper's release. "A$AP Rocky released from prison and on his way home to the United States from Sweden," he wrote. "It was a Rocky Week, get home ASAP A$AP!"

Rocky and the two other men are accused of beating and kicking a man named Mustafa Jafari and hitting him with a bottle. Rocky pleaded not guilty. Suneson said on Friday that he's seeking a six-month sentence for Rocky.