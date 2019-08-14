A$AP Rocky Convicted Of Assault In Sweden But Avoids More Jail Time

( Andrew Chin/Getty Images)

This morning (August 14), A$AP Rocky was convicted of assault by the Stockholm District Court in Sweden. Instead of a jail sentence though, he was given a conditional sentence that involves a probationary period of two years, damages for the victim "for violation of his integrity and pain and suffering," and repaying legal expenses to the state. His claim that he, along with the two other defendants, was acting in self-defense, was rejected. "Based on statements from two witnesses, the court finds that the defendants were not subject to a current or imminent criminal attack," the ruling said.

On July 3, Rocky and the other defendants arrested after an altercation with two men in Stockholm on June 30. They were officially charged with assault on July 25. On August 2, he was released by Swedish authorities and wasn't required to be present in court for their ruling.

A$AP Rocky performed his first show since being released over the weekend at 2019 Real Street Festival in California. While performing he spoke about his experience. "I just want to say, what I experienced it’s crazy," Rocky shared with the crowd. "I’m so happy to be here – y’all don’t even understand. I'm so happy to be here right now. That was a scary, humbling experience, but I'm here right now. God is good."