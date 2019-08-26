Rosalía And J Balvin's VMA Victory For Best Latin Came With A Timely Message About Immigration

Getty Images

J Balvin has done it again! A year after winning the VMA for Best Latin for the Willy William-assisted smash "Mi Gente," the Colombian superstar has emerged victorious in the same category, thanks to his part in Rosalía's global hit "Con Altura," which also features El Guincho.

The collaborators were all smiles while hopping onstage at Monday night's (August 26) VMAs to accept their shiny new Moon Person from French Montana and Alison Brie — but not before the presenters decried the U.S.' despicable immigration policies and acknowledged that most of the category's nominees were immigrants themselves.

"Wow. I wasn't expecting this, honestly," a stunned Rosalía said. "Thank you, because it's such an incredible honor. I come from Barcelona. I'm so happy to be here representing where I come from and representing my culture. ... Thank you for allowing me to perform tonight singing in Spanish."

Balvin then took the mic to echo his duet partner's sentiment, proclaiming, "I'm super proud of being Latino right now."

This is already a big night for Rosalía, who's set to perform later in the show with her "Yo X Ti, Tu X Mi" collaborator, Ozuna. Balvin will also make his VMA debut with a joint performance alongside Bad Bunny. And they have even more chances to win coming up — "Con Altura" is also nominated for Best Choreography and Song of Summer, and Rosalía earned an additional nod for Best New Artist.

Ahead of tonight's show, Balvin caught up with MTV News to talk about everything from his VMA performance to representing the Latinx community — check out the full interview below.

