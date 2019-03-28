Rosalía Is A Human Flame Emoji In Her 'Con Altura' Video With J Balvin

YouTube

Rosalía is back with more fire; the Spanish sensation's "Con Altura" video with J Balvin and El Guincho has arrived. The latter artist handles the track's production, and Director X helms its very expensive-looking video, which finds the trio partying 30,000 feet in the air, putting any Earth-level club to shame.

Because it's a Rosalía vid, there's plenty of flamenco choreo, and some pretty serious fashion moments: a red, flame-shaped bodysuit, a blindingly bedazzled bustier, and a latex, lime green number that makes the party pop with color. As she sing-raps over the reggaeton-inspired beat, Balvin shows up to rage and game alongside her, while El Guincho takes the song's title ("Con Altura," or "With Height") literally by piloting the luxury jet.

In a press release, Rosalía explained that the new track — which she described as having "a Barcelonan-American-Latin pop vibe" — was inspired by her longtime love of reggaeton. "'Con Altura' is an homage to the more classic and original reggaeton: reggaeton Playero," she said. "When I was younger, I loved listening to reggaeton and it could have been natural for me to make a song like this before, but I don't like to force anything. As a musician I let myself be guided by my intuition in every moment."

She added, "I really hope that everyone who listens to it receives it with the same love with which it was made."

Rosalía will begin a North American tour next month behind her album El Mal Querer, which was released back in November. Her trek includes festival stops at Coachella, Lollapalooza, Osheaga, and Pharrell's Something In The Water, so expect her U.S. star power to continue exploding.