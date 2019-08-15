Rosalía And Ozuna Cozy Up In Their Effortlessly Cool 'Yo x Ti, Tu x Mi' Video

Columbia Records

Fresh off the announcement of her upcoming VMA performance, Rosalía has delivered her sixth (yes, sixth!) single of 2019. "Yo x Ti, Tu x Mi" is another irresistible bop that features Puerto Rican star Ozuna, and the two join forces in the accompanying video, released on Thursday (August 15).

Unsurprisingly, it's another effortlessly cool visual feast from the Spanish singer, who models an array of eye-popping looks: a floral-printed body suit, a pink fur coat, a flowery head piece, and long, rhinestone-studded nails. There's a lot of slinky choreography and flirty chemistry with Ozuna, as the two pose together in a glass box while cameras flash around them, and Rosalía takes a fire-red whip out for a joy ride.

As for the song itself, it's a romantic, reggaeton offering with a deceptively simple chorus (the title, translated from Spanish, means "me for you, you for me"). Check out the Cliqua-directed vid below.

"Yo x Ti, Tu x Mi" follows Rosalía's "Aute Cuture," "Fucking Money Man," and the J Balvin-featuring global smash "Con Altura." The latter hit is nominated for the Best Latin and Best Choreography prizes at the VMAs, and Rosalía is also up for Best New Artist. Get voting now, and see her hit the stage when the VMAs air live on August 26!