Finneas Rides A 'Feverish' Wave Of Love On New Song 'Shelter'

Diego Donamaria/Getty Images for SXSW

Half a century after The Rolling Stones sang of a threat'ning storm and a war a shot away on "Gimme Shelter," FINNEAS is echoing that same imagery on his latest release.

It's not all doom and gloom, though — the new song, appropriately titled "Shelter," is a galvanic, acoustic guitar-driven number about a passionate love that brings him peace. But there's an undercurrent of trouble, as FINNEAS sings, "They call us lucky / But I think we might be cursed / 'Cause the way you love me / I could drink the river dry, still die of thirst."

As the production builds into an avalanche of hand claps, drum beats, and layered vocals, the mood only gets more urgent. "Give me, give me shelter / From the storm / Give me, give me shelter / Keep me warm … I don't wanna think about a life without you / I don't wanna go to war but I'm about to."

Speaking about "Shelter" in a press release, FINNEAS revealed, "I wrote this song a couple years ago and just let it percolate for a while, seeing how it would age. When I looked through my music to release this year, I came across the demo and was pleasantly surprised to find I still liked it.

"Usually, I get bored of my stuff immediately," the 22-year-old continued. "I wanted this song to have an urgency to it when I recorded it, the same way that the lyrics do — the kind of feverish feeling that accompanies loving someone."

Along with debuting "Shelter" on Thursday (August 22), FINNEAS also announced his forthcoming debut EP, Blood Harmony. It arrives on October 4 and will be followed by a five-date North American tour kicking off on October 15.

And if all that wasn't exciting enough, the musician is also celebrating a chart-topping feat this week — "bad guy," the single he co-wrote and co-produced with his sister, Billie Eilish — just reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The single's accompanying video is also up for a handful of awards at next week's VMAs, including Video of the Year and Best Pop Video. Find out if it wins when the show airs live on Monday, August 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT!