Cara Delevingne Says She And Ashley Benson Found Love When ‘They Weren’t Looking For It’

(Craig Barritt/Getty Images for The Trevor Project)

Just when we thought we couldn't be any more obsessed with the A-list couple that is Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson, the model opened up about her high-profile romance with the Pretty Little Liars alum and how it all began. For the most part, the two have kept the details of their relationship tightly under wraps, but in a new interview with Marie Claire, she revealed that it was something neither of them ever anticipated.

"We weren't looking for it," Delevingne told the magazine. And despite finding love when they were least expecting it, the best part of their relationship is the fact that it's so real and genuine. "It was really just very authentic and natural," she said. So natural that Delevingne didn't stray away from labeling Benson as her "girlfriend," despite the interview taking place several weeks before the couple officially confirmed their relationship.

But that's not all Delevingne dished about their swoon-worthy relationship. After referring to Benson's dogs as "fucking adorable" and her own as "psychopaths," the model briefly responded to the social media firestorm that ensued after the couple was photographed lugging a sex bench into their home back in May. And while the paparazzi photos certainly fueled fan speculation that they were more than just friends, others assumed they were just trolling the Internet. But alas, that was not the case at all. And according to Delevingne, getting photographed that day was "definitely not on purpose."

Although the couple didn't intend for those photos to be such a topic of discussion online, they didn't wait long after that to confirm the rumors themselves. In celebration of Pride Month, Delevingne took to Instagram back in June to share a steamy, pride-filled clip of them making out. "#PRIDE," she wrote alongside rainbow and heart emojis.

Ever since, Delevingne and Benson have expressed their love for each other in many different ways. Benson, for example, has gotten two tattoos (that we know of) in honor of her girlfriend. Delevingne, on the other hand, gave Benson the most adorable shout out at this year's TrevorLIVE gala. "I also have another very special woman in this room to thank and you know who you are," she said. "She's one of the people who help me love myself when I needed it most and I really needed it. She showed me what real love is and how to accept it, which is a lot harder than I thought. I love you, Sprinkles." Um, we're not crying... you are!