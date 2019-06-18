Cara Delevingne Confirms Relationship With Ashley Benson: 'I Love You, Sprinkles'

Getty Images

Cara Delevingne and actress Ashley Benson's relationship is now gloriously official, thanks to a recent Instagram post (and Delevingne's comments at the TrevorLIVE Gala).

After rumors had circulated for about a year about whether the two were an item or not, Cara took to her official Instagram with a short clip of her giving Benson a passionate kiss, captioning it simply "#PRIDE" and tagging Ashley herself in the post.

The pair attended the TrevorLIVE Gala as part of The Trevor Project, where Delevingne told E! why they had finally decided to go public with their relationship.

"I don't know—because it is Pride, it's been 50 years since Stonewall happened, and I don't know. It's been just about our one year anniversary, so why not?" said Delevingne. Of course, when E! asked if the clip was actually a declaration of their love, she was a little less deliberate.

“Sure, I don’t like the official thing, but it’s a little something,” she explained. Later, Cara herself took to the gala for a speech where she dedicated her thoughts to Benson without explicitly naming her.

"I also have another very special woman in this room to thank, and you know who you are," said Cara. "She's one of the people who help me love myself when I needed it most, and I really needed it. She showed me what real love is and how to accept it, which is a lot harder than I thought." Then, she shared an adorable pet name for Benson: "I love you, Sprinkles."

The pair make an absolutely amazing couple, and it fills our hearts to see them publicly sharing affection for each other and supporting each other through every endeavor. Here's to seeing where they go next, and hearing more of Cara's cute names for Ashley.