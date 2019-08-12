Ashley Benson Got Another Tattoo — And It's Probably A Tribute To Cara Delevingne

(Craig Barritt/Getty Images for The Trevor Project)

Back in July, Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne shippers were thrilled when the Pretty Little Liars alum debuted some new ink in honor of her supermodel girlfriend. The tattoo, located under Benson's left armpit, says "CD," which — if you haven't noticed — are Delevingne's initials. But now, Benson is sporting a brand new tattoo. And while her new ink appears to be yet another tribute to Delevingne, the meaning behind it is not quite as obvious.

In a photo that was recently posted by celebrity tattoo artist JonBoy, Benson is showing off her brand new torso tattoo, which spells out the word "squish." And after tagging Benson and captioning the photo with "I love love" and a red heart emoji, the tattoo artist may have been alluding to Benson and Delevingne's high-profile relationship, which they confirmed this past June.

So what exactly is the meaning behind "squish?" As it turns out, it's a nickname that Delevingne's used on social media before. Along with a throwback photo she posted in April, the model wrote, "#tbt this is a very rare picture of me in a dress looking pleased with myself because I most probably had shorts on underneath. Once a squish, always a squish. My head was half fringe, half face. Squished." And based on Benson's new tattoo, it seems like the nickname may have caught on.

But Delevigne isn't the only one with an adorable nickname. After going public with their relationship, Delevigne referred to Benson as "Sprinkles" while accepting an award at this year's TrevorLIVE Gala. "I also have another very special woman in this room to thank, and you know who you are," she said during her speech. "She's one of the people who help me love myself when I needed it most, and I really needed it. She showed me what real love is and how to accept it, which is a lot harder than I thought. I love you, Sprinkles."

Sprinkles and Squish? How can you not stan?