The Solo Black Widow Movie Will Actually Feature Several Widows

Marvel Studios

The Black Widow solo movie is officially on its way, and while we can't wait to see Scarlett Johansson reprise her iconic role, it looks like there's a lot more to look forward to in the movie than just that.

It looks like this outing will include more than just one Black Widow to move the story along, however. While ScarJo is going to be front and center, Black Widow will indeed be introducing a wide variety of new characters from Natasha Romanoff's past, each with their own puzzles for us to put together. Some of Johansson's castmates, including Florence Pugh and Rachel Weisz, have already let a few details out of the bag.

"There are quite a number," said Weisz of how many Black Widows there will end up being in the upcoming movie. "I'm a Black Widow and there's Scarlett and Florence. There's quite a bit of other characters you'll also meet that are Black Widows." This is pretty exciting news, since it had yet to be confirmed in the past.

Interestingly enough, not one fan we interviewed about what they'd like to see in the upcoming film mentioned seeing several Black Widows, but it looks like we're getting it anyway. But something they did mention (Budapest) is making an appearance, and we definitely can't wait to see the unfold. The important part is that moves are finally being made and we can see progress on one of the most hotly-anticipated Marvel movies fans have been clamoring for.

Australian filmmaker Cate Shortland, best known for drama series Lore, will be taking the fan-favorite Avengers character on a unique ride, which is reportedly set ahead of the events of the first Avengers movie. It'll be Marvel's second female-focused movie ever behind Captain Marvel, and it's set to debut on May 1, 2020. Time to start writing those fan theories, everyone.