What Black Widow's Biggest Fans Want To See In Her Solo Movie

Fans want an espionage-focused action film

A spy-focused film with plenty of moments for Black Widow to shine seems to be No. 1 on some diehards' laundry list of solo movie must-haves, and for good reason. It's time to see her come into her own, especially after spending so much time as a vehicle for other Avengers' stories. The character has a rich history, and this seems like the best course of action for the film, which already has a script ready and waiting.

"I would love to see Natasha in her Iron Man 2-era persona, where she's a total badass, working undercover and infiltrating organizations, spying, being sharp and smart and subversive and strategic with her tactics, and also kicking ass while doing it," said Arc System Works's Karrie Shirou.

"In the recent Avengers movies, the threats have become bigger and badder, and the usefulness of Black Widow — and more physical, human strength-type characters like Hawkeye — have been really diminished in importance," she continued. "I want to see her doing things that only Black Widow can do, to establish why she was someone the Avengers needed as more than a gopher."

And then there's Natasha's own bloody backstory. "I see an espionage centered prequel that focuses on Black Widow being an assassin, going undercover, and other various aspects of being a spy. Essentially her earning the 'red in her ledger' but also the eventual journey away from that life that leads her to being who she was in the start of Iron Man," said Joshua LeMay, Black Widow fan and host of the A Trouble with Words podcast.

"Fun but dark in tone with plenty of action scenes covering everything from physical combat, gunplay, interrogations and chases. Also, it would be interesting to see how she handles friendships and relationships in general at that time [in her life]," LeMay continued.

Early details about the film indicate that it'll be an "internationally-set story centering on Natasha Romanoff, a spy and assassin who grew up being trained by the KGB before breaking from their grasp and becoming an agent of SHIELD and an Avenger." So, the movie will likely end up meeting those fan expectations, at least in this respect.