Everything Marvel Studios Revealed About Black Widow, Eternals, Shang-Chi, Blade, And More At San Diego Comic-Con

Black Widow

Release: May 1, 2020

Black Widow’s first solo film has been shooting in London for 30 whole days — and we barely knew it! The last we saw of Natasha Romanoff in Avengers: Endgame, she sacrificed herself for the greater good in order to get the Soul Stone. Knowing this movie had been rumored for quite some time, her selfless act was a bit of a head-scratcher.

Well, good news: Scarlett Johansson will be back in Black Widow’s suit, alongside a host of newcomers to the MCU. Florence Pugh will play Yelena, a sister-figure to Natasha, Stranger Things’s David Harbour will portray Alexei, or The Red Guardian, O-T Fagbenle will play Mason, who teased a “romantic undercurrent” for Natasha (whether those feelings are returned remains to be seen), and Rachel Weisz as Melina.

Director Cate Shortland teased what we can expect from the movie: “She had so many secrets and she’s got so much vulnerability, and I think that’s what makes her such a great heroine. And I think in this film we get to understand her past and she gets to put all the pieces of herself back together and come out a whole person. And I think we’re all excited about helping her on that journey.”

Johansson added that she couldn’t have even played this version of Natasha 10 years ago. “I get to play Natasha as a fully realized woman in all of her many facets, and I’m excited for fans to see the flawed side of her — or what she perceives to be the flawed side of her — and I’m looking to wipe out some of that red in my ledger,” she said.

The cast also shared a sneak peek at the footage they’ve shot thus far — and by the looks of it, that cast has been very busy over the past month.

The preview opened with some bits from Black Widow’s past within the MCU, showing the family she’s made — but her past still haunts her. That’s presumably what leads her on this solo mission.

The first new footage took us to Budapest (finally!), where Natasha is roaming through an empty home, gun drawn. When she gets to the kitchen, she finally finds her target: Yelena. Natasha inches toward her target until they’re standing gun-to-gun. At the same time, they make their moves, embarking on a tight 50-second long fight that makes it clear that they acquired their skills from the same teachers. The scene moves through the kitchen and into the living room, eventually landing them both on the floor choking each other with the same curtain. Cut to post-fight shots being poured. “Good to see you too, sis,” Natasha says before asking, “You just had to come to Budapest, didn’t you?”

The second major bit we see is a fight scene on a bridge. She shoots at her hooded target but hits his shield — which looked suspiciously like Taskmaster, a rumored villain of the movie, but not formally announced. They immediately tango in a mesmerizing fight scene.