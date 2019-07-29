Lizzo Slings Her Flute In Dominating 'Tiny Ass Desk' Debut

(Scott Legato/Getty Images)

Lizzo brought her flute-flavored whirlwind of energy to NPR's "Tiny Ass Desk" — as she called it — where she performed "Cuz I Love You," "Truth Hurts," and "Juice." Of course, she brought along Sasha Flute for the set. What ensued was a magical live version of three singles from her third studio album Cuz I Love You that dropped in April. She did it all with the widest grin on her face, cracking jokes for the audience throughout.

Lizzo opened up her performance with a simple question: "How are we feeling at this Tiny Ass Desk?" The crowd roared with its answer, followed by Lizzo's rebuttal. "I'm feeling pretty good too," she said. "I've been wanting to do this for a long time." After introducing a member of her band, she breaks out into "Cuz I Love You"'s booming opening note. When she finished the song, she had tears in her eyes. "I don't know what's come over me, but I'm crying because I love ya," she said, smiling.

She blazed through "Truth Hurts" next, stopping to announce that she would dab some sweat from her face. When "Juice" came around, Sasha Flute made her long-awaited appearance as Lizzo danced upon notes with her, marking an epic collaboration and rousing Tiny Desk debut.

Lizzo recently released a zestful video for "Tempo" with legendary rapper Missy Elliott. In it, the flute-singling chanteuse owns a diner and dances in a cowboy's outfit while Missy lives inside of a car where the engine resides. Last month, Lizzo appeared in Charli XCX's unangelic visual for "Blame It On Your Love" in which the two celebrate love's many forms.

Watch Lizzo's amazing Tiny Desk debut up above.