Katy Perry Detailed The 'Process' Of Becoming Friends With Taylor Swift Again

Universal Republic

Taylor Swift and Katy Perry made it very clear that their longstanding feud was finally over when they appeared dressed as a burger and fries in the "You Need To Calm Down" music video. But even though the two are friends again, diehard fans of the pop stars are still dying to know how they managed to squash their beef — that is, until now. Earlier this week, Perry revealed all the reconciliation details on KIIS 1065's "The Kyle & Jackie O Show," and the story is just as sweet as you'd imagine.

The "Never Really Over" singer's decision to at least try and make amends with Swift came when she realized just how much they have in common. But don't get it twisted: Getting to a good place took some time. "Well, it kind of was a process," Perry said. "... I sent her a literal olive branch and a note apologizing for my part in all of it, when she started her Reputation tour. I just thought she was about to embark on something new and big and needed the support."

So what was it that made Katy realize it was time for them to move on? For Perry, it was the sheer fact that Taylor's one of the few people in this world who can truly understand her, seeing as their careers have put them in very unique positions. "I realized how much we have in common and maybe there's only five other people in the world that can have the same type of conversations and understand where we're coming from and that we should celebrate our commonality and our friendship and to be able to be there for each other," she explained.

And once Perry came to the conclusion that it was time to become friends again, she approached Swift at a party in hopes that she would be interested in putting their rocky past behind them as well. "I just went up to her and I was like, 'Hey, you know it's been a long time and I think we've grown up a little bit and I just wanted to say I'm sorry and I'm really here for you and that I love you and I hope that we can be friends in the future.'"

Fast forward a bit, and the two are not only friends again, but co-stars in Swift's latest music video — an idea that Taylor shared with Katy over a batch of fresh-baked cookies. "We started texting and she had this really cool idea and I said, 'Yeah, let's talk about it,' and she invited me over to her house. She made me some cookies — and she actually makes those cookies — and they're actually delicious."

Overall, the decision to move forward as friends was not just in Katy and Taylor's best interest, but in the best interest of their fans, too. According to Perry, she and Swift have a chance to be examples of kindness and love, and they weren't able to be good examples of that while they were feuding. "I think that both her and I, we have influence to young people and especially young girls who are in this type of situation day in and day out at school," she said. "It's amazing that we've had this opportunity to change and I just hope that other people can learn from it too."