Taylor Swift Explains How Reputation Was Inspired By Game Of Thrones

(Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The theme of Taylor Swift's 2017 album Reputation is jump-out-at-you vicious. Of course, there are Taylor's lucid love tales, which have become a staple of her artistry, but they're balanced out by more vengeful, angry songs, the kind that could be made of fire and smoke if it were a dragon shrieking their vocals. It turns out that Swift was inspired by Game of Thrones, a show known for its trio of dragons, for Reputation's weaponized aesthetic. In a new cover story for Entertainment Weekly, the singer elaborated on which songs were inspired by different aspects of the show. Like all of us, she's an expert on the land of Westeros.

But here's the thing: she wasn't watching it from the beginning. She first tuned into it in 2016. "So much of my imagination was spent on Game of Thrones," she said. "At the time, I was making Reputation and I didn't talk about it in interviews, so I didn't reveal that a lot of the songs were influenced by the show." What songs, you ask? She delves right into the specifics soon after in the interview. "'Look What You Made Me Do' is literally Arya Stark's kill list. 'King Of My Heart' was influenced by Khal Drogo and Daenerys. It's even got this post-hook of drums – I wanted them to sound like Dothraki drums. 'I Did Something Bad' I wrote after Arya and Sansa conspire to kill Littlefinger."

Swift also revealed that the show influences her approach to storytelling on her albums and through the use of narrative bread crumbs hidden in her music videos. She was also asked about who she thinks will end up taking the Iron Throne once the coming war for the Seven Kingdoms wraps up. "Daenerys, Arya, or Sansa," she said. "But if I'm being realistic, I think Sansa has the skill set and the ability to delegate and put on a brave face but a stoic demeanor."

Swift is gearing up for her own takeover of the pop kingdom with the imminent release of her mysterious new album. She dropped the first single, "ME!," last month. With it, a colorful, Mary-Poppins-In-Easter kind of video that proves the pastel colors of her youngest years are back and front and center.