Taylor Swift Announces The End Of Her Notorious Feud With Katy Perry

Rejoice! Taylor Swift and Katy Perry's longstanding feud — one of pop's most notorious and most highly publicized clashes ever — appears to be over. And it ended with a literal olive branch.

Hours before kicking off her Reputation Stadium Tour in Arizona on Tuesday (May 8), Swift shared an Instagram Story that shows a gift-boxed olive branch — a historic symbol of peace — that she received from her longtime frenemy. (Note the puppy sticker that looks an awful lot like Perry's dog Nugget.)

"So I just got to my dressing room and found this actual olive branch," Swift says as she shows off the gift. "This means so much to me."

Perhaps inspired by the divinity she experienced at the religious-themed Met Gala the night before, Perry's very literal gift also included a handwritten note that begins, "Dear old friend." From there, it appears to read, "I've been doing some reflecting on past miscommunications and hurt feelings between us. I really want to clear the air. I'm deeply sorry for..." The rest of the letter will likely remain private, but it sure sounds like Perry is ready to bury the hatchet once and for all. And given Swift's caption — which reads "Thank you Katy" and includes a pink heart emoji — it looks like the apology has been accepted.

So, how did we get here in the first place? If you recall, Perry said in May 2017 that her and Swift's four-year-old feud started because of a spat about backup dancers who worked for both singers. That incident was reportedly the inspiration behind Swift's 2014 hit "Bad Blood," and Perry supposedly responded with her own dis track, "Swish Swish," last year.

Swift, for her part, has remained mostly mum when asked about the alleged feud, though Perry did heavily discuss it while promoting her most recent album, Witness. Speaking on the Thrive Global Podcast last June, Perry said, "I forgive her and I'm sorry for anything I ever did, and I hope the same from her. ... I love her, and I want the best for her. Maybe I don't agree with everything she does and she doesn't agree with everything I do, but I just really, truly want to come together in a place of love and forgiveness and understanding and compassion."

Looks like that time has finally come and Perry's wish has come true. Anything is possible, folks!