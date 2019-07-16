Beyoncé's 'Spirit' Video Is A Breathtaking Visual Feast Starring Blue Ivy

YouTube

What a day to be a Beyoncé fan (a.k.a. a living and breathing human being)! After detailing The Lion King: The Gift — her forthcoming album inspired by The Lion King — this morning, Bey has shared the video for "Spirit," the resilient anthem that appears during a climactic scene in Disney's new film.

Calling it a "video" barely does it justice, though, because "Spirit" is a visual feast featuring a cast of vibrantly dressed dancers in a handful of breathtaking locales. At the center of it all is Beyoncé herself — looking positively regal while singing to the high heavens — and her scene-stealing daughter Blue Ivy, who shows up to prove just how much of her mother's, uh, spirit she embodies.

The "Spirit" video premiered on Tuesday night (July 16) during an ABC News primetime special that also featured a rare interview with Bey herself. The singer, who voices Nala in the new Lion King, told host Robin Roberts that the original animated film was "the first Disney movie that brought me to tears." She added that the Jon Favreau-directed reboot has an "incredible spirit," which is captured in her new music video. "The concept of the video is to show how God is the art director," she explained.

Beyoncé also talked up The Lion King: The Gift, a 14-song collection that she curated and executive produced. The album arrives on July 19 — the same day the film hits theaters — and features fellow heavyweights like Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, and Pharrell. She explained that the project is meant to be "a love letter to Africa," adding, "I wanted it to be authentic to what is beautiful about the music in Africa.

"We've kind of created our own genre, and I feel like the soundtrack, it becomes visual in your mind," she went on. "It's a soundscape. It's more than just the music, because each song tells the story of the film."