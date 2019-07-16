Beyoncé's Lion King-Inspired Album Will Have Jay-Z, Tierra Whack, Pharrell, And More

(Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney)/(Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)/(Bennett Raglin/Getty Images)/(Mike Marsland/WireImage)

The massive LP will also feature African artists like Burna Boy, WizKid, Tiwa Savage, and more

Beyoncé has unveiled the tracklist for her forthcoming album inspired by The Lion King and it's massive, unexpected, and more than what anyone could ask for. The Lion King: The Gift will be just that, and with a tracklist featuring names like Jay-Z, Pharrell, and Tierra Whack, it'll be the kind of present that makes the wait for it worthwhile. It's good that it'll be out on July 19, the same day as The Lion King comes out. We'll be able to experience two distinct versions of the film's Pride Lands: through the digital recreation in theaters and the sonic realm crafted by Beyoncé and her collaborators.

The Lion King: The Gift is more than a Beyoncé show; it brings along a vast array of American and African artists for what looks to be an amazing, authentic mix of music. In addition to Beyoncé, you'll find American artists like Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, Pharrell, Childish Gambino, Tierra Whack, 070 Shake, and more. For African artist representation, there's WizKid, Burna Boy, Salatiel, Tiwa Savage, Yemi Alade, Moonchild Sanelly, and more. Blue Ivy herself even makes an appearance on her mother's album, on a song also featuring WizKid, SAINt JHN, and Beyoncé herself. The combinations up here are unexpected and exciting. Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar connect on "The Nile." Beyoncé, Jay-Z, and Childish Gambino come together for a hilariously-titled song, "Mood 4 Eva." Tierra Whack stands alongside Beyoncé, Busiswa, Yemi Alade, and Moonchild Sanelly on "My Power." It's exciting analyzing these details to try and get a picture of what themes and concepts will translate from the film to this vast body of work.

Beyoncé released "Spirit" earlier this month, traveling the liminal space between the Earth and the Heavens in an inspiring number that'll appear on The Lion King: The Gift. It also appears on the official soundtrack to the film which came out on July 11 and features the remakes of "Can You Feel The Love Tonight" and "Hakuna Matata."

The Lion King: The Gift tracklist

1. Bigger by Beyoncé

2. Find Your Way Back (Circle of Life) by Beyoncé

3. Don’t Jealous Me by Tekno, Yemi Alade and Mr. Eazi

4. Ja Ara E by Burna Boy

5. The Nile by Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar

6. Mood 4 Eva by Beyoncé, Jay-Z and Childish Gambino

7. Water by Beyoncé, Salatiel and Pharrell

8. Brown Skin Girl by Beyoncé, Blue Ivy Carter, SAINt JHN and WizKid

9. Keys to the Kingdom by Tiwa Savage and Mr. Eazi

10. Otherside by Beyoncé

11. Already by Beyoncé and Shatta Wale

12. My Power by Beyoncé, Tierra Whack, Busiswa, Yemi Alade, and Moonchild Sanelly

13. Scar by Jessie Reyez and 070 Shake

14. Spirit by Beyoncé