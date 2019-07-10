Beyoncé Has The Strength Of A Lioness On New Lion King Song 'Spirit'

(ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images)

The Lion King is a story about growth, determination, and perseverance. The upcoming remake brings the animated tale from Disney's Golden Age in the 1990s to the contemporary computer-generated climate, breathing fresh air into the uplifting story about finding your place in life, no matter the obstacles in your path.

Beyoncé stars in the film as the voice of the powerful Nala. She's also executive producing an album of music for the movie called The Lion King: The Gift. Today (July 10), she's shared a new song from it (and the film) called "Spirit." It's the perfect companion to the edifying film that'll push you to raise up, turn your head to the sky, and burn your courageous, immortal flame through the long night.

"Spirit" flows smoothly like a freshwater river. It's a peaceful, mid-tempo hymn powered by soft pianos and strong, rhythmic drums that pull you into the flow of the Earth and everything around it. Beyoncé's voice is the wind carried to the weather-beaten mountains and beyond, slowly raising the hairs on the back of your neck. It transports you to the vast plains of the Pride Lands, a spectator watching the Circle Of Life unfold.

Beyoncé's lyrics are stirring and chilling as she melds the beauty of the divine and Earthly soil. "Woah, spirit / Watch the heavens open," she sings on the chorus. The listener is nervous, possibly put off by bad events. Beyoncé floats down and wipes a gentle tear from their face, assuring that problems will pass with "While you're trembling, that's when the magic happens / And the stars gather by, by your side." It's impossible not to feel like the world can be conquered after diving into this pool of serenity. At the very least, all of your problems melt into oblivion.

The Lion King: The Gift will be out on July 19, the same day that The Lion King hits theaters. The digital soundtrack for the film will be out on July 11. The Lion King also stars Donald Glover as Simba, Seth Rogen as Pumbaa, Billy Eichner as Timon, James Earl Jones as Mufasa, and more.

Listen to Beyoncé's song of strength, "Spirit," up above.