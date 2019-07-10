Walt Disney Pictures

The Lion King Is Wowing Critics With Its 'Next-Level' Effects

Reviews for Jon Favreau's new "live-action" take on Disney's animated classic The Lion King are in, and people are singing its praises.

This realistic portrayal of the beloved '90s classic may have had people wondering if it could pull off the same poignancy and impact of the original. But if these early takes are to be believed, it looks like it passes the test with flying colors.

Critics can't get enough of the movie's "stunning" visual effects and other aspects of the remake, and it sounds like Disney has another hit on its hands.

Atom Tickets editorial lead Alisha Grausho called it a "dazzler" with a "gorgeous score" and "spot-on voice acting."

BuzzFeed senior film reporter Adam B. Vary called it a "landmark visual experience," saying it could "change how we look at movies."

Nerdificent's Dani Fernandez gushed about all the baby animals and, well, everything else.

Fandango's Erik Davis called it "visually immaculate" and a "game-changer for visual effects."

Uproxx's Mike Ryan called it "next level" in terms of visual effects.

Collider's Steven Weintraub praised the movie for having him clapping as if he were "at a rock concert."

TheWrap's Beatrice Verhoeven called it a "visual masterpiece."

IGN's Terri Schwartz called Simba "so cute," and reassured fans looking for a near-exact adaptation of the animated movie would "get what they're looking for."

Perhaps it shouldn't come as a surprise that people enjoy the movie – it stars the likes of Beyoncé as Nala, Billy Eichner as Timon, Seth Rogen as Pumbaa. Florence Kasumba, Keegan-Michael Key, and Eric Andre will be bringing Scar's hyena brigade to life as Shenzi, Kamari, and Azizi – two of the hyenas' names have been changed for this version. It's a veritable buffet of stars, and it sounds like they've brought the movie to life in a way that only this colorful kind of cast could.

The Lion King will come prowling into theaters on July 19, 2019. Get ready to start singing "Hakuna Matata" all the way to the theater.