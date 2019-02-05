Billy Eichner Is Giving The World A Gay Rom-Com

John Lamparski/WireImage

Billy Eichner is adding a little romance to his repertoire. The comedian has announced that he will star in and co-write a gay rom-com for Universal. Nick Stoller is set to direct and also co-write, while Judd Apatow is on board to produce the project.

The movie will center around two men with commitment problems who fall in love and attempt a relationship. It's a simple premise, which leaves a lot of space for the story to waver between outrageous comedy and realistic emotions.

Eichner's star has been steadily rising as his Emmy-nominated Billy on the Street series continues to heat up. (He recently walked around the streets of New York yelling at passersby with one Lin-Manuel Miranda.) He's set to appear in Jon Favreau's The Lion King remake as Timon, stars in Netflix's Friends From College (which recently released its second season), and has appeared in two seasons of American Horror Story.

Eichner has not been hiding his excitement on social media. "Excited, terrified, completely in shock and PROUD as hell to announce this movie," he tweeted on Tuesday (February 5). "We’re making a big, new romantic comedy for Universal!!!! AHHHHHHH!!!"

He's right to be celebrating — a major studio movie about a gay man that is written by and starring an out gay man is a huge move toward visibility and inclusivity. With this announcement coming on the heels of the news that Kristen Stewart will be starring in a lesbian rom-com directed by Clea Duvall, it seems like Hollywood is finally investing in different types of stories.

Here's hoping the rom-com boom continues to celebrate love in all forms.