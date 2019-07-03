Rosalía Has Too Much 'Fucking Money Man' In New Double Video

(David Wolff - Patrick/Redferns)

Rosalía's music videos are lavish and extraordinary, gigantic components to her silky, bijou voice. She's released a two-part video called "Fucking Money Man" that captures both of these aspects: a money-filled whirlwind of experience in the first half and a reserved, special glimpse at intimacy in the second. Both are imaginative realms and welcome additions to her growing catalog of stellar films. In their own right, they serve as a welcome look at our relationship with money. Sometimes we love it; other times, it disgusts us.

"Fucking Money Man" is split up into "Milionària" and "Dio$ No$ Libre Del Dinero." The "Milionària" video is a celebration of currency through the eyes of Rosalía, a lucky game-show attendant. She wins a chance to compete for the money and is shown to excited for the pursuit. Whether it involves stepping into a vacuum chamber or touching a slug-like creature, it doesn't matter. She wants the money — needs it. The crowd also watches her having a blast, almost as if they secretly envy her for the chance to just be in the presence of it. She has a tremendous string of luck, excelling at all of the games and dancing happily with the host and his fellow attendants.

In"Dio$ No$ Libre Del Dinero," this money is no longer important. It blows around in the air and its presence is always felt, but Rosalía seeks time for herself. To this end, she stands in a ring of fire in the dark, slowly singing the more slower-paced second half. It ends with her walking away from the set while bills fall from the sky. She looks back, flabbergasted and disgusted.

Rosalía recently released "Aute Cuture" and "Con Altura" with J Balvin. She also recently appeared in "Barefoot in the Park" with James Blake that traced the journey leading up to a car crash.

Watch Rosalía's "Fucking Money Man" video, which encompasses both "Milionària" and "Dio$ No$ Libre Del Dinero," up above.