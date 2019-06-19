Billie Eilish Thinks It's 'Weird' That She's Called 'The New Face Of Pop'

Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Billie Eilish's star power can't be overstated. Her debut album — the chart-topping When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? — is one of the biggest of the year, she's selling out bigger and bigger venues around the world, and "bad guy" is a bonafide hit. And yet, for all the talk of Eilish "redefining" pop and becoming the genre's "new conscience," she's really not interested in being positioned as such.

"It's annoying," she admitted in a new interview with Vogue Australia, when asked about being called "the new face of pop."

She continued, "As grateful as I am for the appreciation and the love, honestly, I've become numb to it. I remember the first couple of times people called me the face of pop or pop's new It girl or whatever the fuck... it kind of irked me. The weird thing about humans is we [think we] have to label everything, but we don't."

Instead of chasing those kinds of labels, the 17-year-old phenom would much rather use her fame to make the world a better place. She explained, "I really don't want to waste my platform. I'm trying not to but I think all of us in the spotlight — or whatever you want to call it — can be more vocal about climate change and things that need to be talked about. I still think I can do more.

"There are so many things being determined by people who are going to die soon anyway because they're old as fuck," she went on. "It makes me so angry. There are so many things I wish I could snap my fingers and make better. There is so much that needs help and [there are] people who pretend they care and don’t, and [then] people who could do something, but don’t. I'm here and I can actually try. I suddenly have a platform and a spotlight that I can maybe, maybe, maybe make a difference to something."

She's certainly doing just that. Eilish recently preached the impact of being vegan on Instagram, and she's even snuck some not-so-subtle references to climate change in her music (her brother, Finneas O'Connell, confirmed as such when speaking to MTV News about the song "all the good girls go to hell"). Bet on hearing more from her soon — she clearly has plenty to say about the issues that are important to her, and that's a good thing for all of us.

