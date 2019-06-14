Bazzi And 21 Savage Breezily Brush Off Their Haters On New Song 'Focus'

Getty Images

Before he slides on over to the MTV Movie & TV Awards this weekend, Bazzi is sliding past his haters on the new single "Focus."

The "Mine" hitmaker tapped 21 Savage for the sultry track, which gets a dose of sinister energy thanks to some backing choir vocals. Bazzi's buttery fusion of singing and rapping is as effortless as ever as he brushes off negativity: "You know that I'm fuckin' with you heavily / Your energy is heavenly / Don't spend a second trippin' on my enemies / 'Cause they envy me and my energy," he sings against a thumping, trap-driven beat.

"Special guest" 21, meanwhile, comes through with a razor-sharp verse where he asserts, "They know not to argue with me, I be way too high."

Shortly after the new song's premiere, Bazzi hinted that "Focus" is just a small taste of new music to come. "The love on focus has been unreal," he tweeted. "Can't wait for u to hear everything else."

Until we find out whether his Cosmic follow-up is officially on the way, catch Bazzi performing "Paradise" at the MTV Movie & TV Awards, airing on Monday, June 17 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Lizzo is also taking the stage at the star-studded awards show, so you'll definitely want to "focus" your attention on that, come Monday night.