Bazzi Takes You To 'Paradise' In His Blissful New Video

Bazzi is on a roll this week. Just days after debuting his urgent, emotional track "Caught In The Fire," the 21-year-old is back with "Paradise," a fittingly euphoric anthem in the vein of his previous hits "Mine" and "Beautiful."

Bazzi wrote and co-produced the song himself, and it finds him channeling Drake as he effortlessly swerves between rapping about saying goodbye to his haters and crooning about reveling in the freedom of Friday nights. He finds exhilaration on the instantly catchy chorus, singing, "Don't know if it's the drink I poured / But I swear I've never loved you more / With you right here I come alive / One more hit and we can fly / This shit feel like paradise."

The accompanying video, also released on Thursday (April 4), was shot in Mexico City and directed by Bon Duke. It opens on Bazzi dressed to the nines in a sharp tux, and follows him as he lights up, drinks up, dives into a pool fully clothed, and makes out with his girl in the pouring rain. If that's his idea of paradise, it's hard to argue with it.

In a statement, Bazzi said of the new single, "It's not about a location or vacation, it's about portraying the feeling of 'Paradise' that can truly exist anywhere. For me, I always think so vividly of my Friday nights when I was in high school. I feel nostalgia and mystery around them and I really wanted to capture those feelings in this record. When people listen, I want to take them back to those times and give them that mood and feeling."

Appropriately enough, "Paradise" will be featured in the upcoming rom-com The Sun Is Also a Star, hitting theaters in May. Before that, the former MTV PUSH artist will be gearing up for festival season — he's slated to hit stages at Coachella, Gov Ball, and Made In America this summer. Hopefully that means the follow-up to his debut album, last year's Cosmic, is on the way as well!