BTS And Zara Larsson Are Excited For A New Chance To Be Great On 'A Brand New Day'

(Han Myung-Gu/WireImage)/(Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)/(Han Myung-Gu/WireImage)

BTS are preparing to take over the world of mobile gaming – move over Minecraft, Pokemon Go, and Tinder because, like it or not, it’s a game of love – with BTS World. What better way to dominate than to the sound of your music? They’ve released another track from their forthcoming game soundtrack, “A Brand New Day,” which features Swedish singer Zara Larsson. And, of course, it’s brilliant. The kind of summery pop you sink your canine teeth into.

Electronic music producer Mura Masa, who has worked with Charli XCX and A$AP Rocky, is the producer of “A Brand New Day,” which finds BTS members j-hope and V wading through warm nighttime rivers of a sensual, tropical atmosphere. They’re reaffirming a partner about the power of their love along with their worldly potential in a soothing manner that, undoubtedly, has to ease the other person’s fears. Larrson soars in on a cloud to sing briefly about surrendering to the power of dreams. It’s powerful stuff.

Dreams are going to be a big factor of BTS World. Earlier this month, they shared a collaboration with Charli XCX, “Dream Glow,” that’ll appear on the game when it launches. BTS World will enable you, the BTS diehard, to manage the group in 2012 and will feature over 10,000 new photos and 100 never-before-seen clips of the group in action. You’ll be able to live out the dream life with unparalleled access, able to shape and morph the BTS experience whenever you want to your discretion. Aside from the soundtrack, you should also listen to their most recent project, Map Of The Soul: Persona, that they released in April.

Listen to “A Brand New Day” up above.