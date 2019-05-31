Miley Cyrus Drops She Is Coming EP: See All The Wildest Lyrics

Getty Images

'You hate me, you love me, you just wanna touch me'

After days of teases and fruit-centric promo, Miley Cyrus's She Is Coming is here. The new EP arrived late Thursday night (May 30), comprised of six fresh tracks in which Miley openly sings about partying, drugs, and unconditional love.

Wu-Tang's Ghostface Killa guests on "D.R.E.A.M." (an acronym for "Drugs Rule Everything Around Me"), while Swae Lee and Mike WiLL Made-It appear on the glistening, low-key bop "Party Up The Street." Miley unapologetically revels in being drunk and high on "Unholy," and declares, "I'm so motherfucking nasty" on the raunchy banger "Cattitude," which features some R-rated bars from RuPaul. Bookending the EP are the self-assured "Mother's Daughter" and the emotionally raw "The Most."

In a tweet posted shortly after the new project's release, the singer revealed that She Is Coming is the first in a series of three EPs; She Is Here and She Is Everything are slated to arrive later this year. In the meantime, check out all the standout lyrics from Miley's new songs below.