Miley Cyrus Drops She Is Coming EP: See All The Wildest Lyrics

After days of teases and fruit-centric promo, Miley Cyrus's She Is Coming is here. The new EP arrived late Thursday night (May 30), comprised of six fresh tracks in which Miley openly sings about partying, drugs, and unconditional love.
Wu-Tang's Ghostface Killa guests on "D.R.E.A.M." (an acronym for "Drugs Rule Everything Around Me"), while Swae Lee and Mike WiLL Made-It appear on the glistening, low-key bop "Party Up The Street." Miley unapologetically revels in being drunk and high on "Unholy," and declares, "I'm so motherfucking nasty" on the raunchy banger "Cattitude," which features some R-rated bars from RuPaul. Bookending the EP are the self-assured "Mother's Daughter" and the emotionally raw "The Most."
In a tweet posted shortly after the new project's release, the singer revealed that She Is Coming is the first in a series of three EPs; She Is Here and She Is Everything are slated to arrive later this year. In the meantime, check out all the standout lyrics from Miley's new songs below.
-
"Mother's Daughter"
"Don't fuck with my freedom / I came up to get me some / I'm nasty, I'm evil / Must be something in the water or that I'm my mother's daughter"
-
"Unholy"
"I'm sick of the faking, the using, the taking / The people calling me obscene / You hate me, you love me, you just wanna touch me / I'm only trying to get some peace / So let me do me"
-
"D.R.E.A.M."
"Always last to leave the party / Drugs rule everything around me / Wake up with new tattoos on my body / Drugs rule everything around me / Hit the ghost, raise a toast, pop the molly … We're all tryna fill the lonely"
-
"Cattitude"
"Turn up your gratitude, turn down your attitude / I love my pussy, that means I got cattitude / If you don't feel what I'm saying, I don't fuck with you"
-
"Party Up the Street"
"Party up the street, even though there is no place to park / Party up the street, and you know what happens after dark"
-
"The Most"
"How many times have I left you in the deep? / I don't know why you still believe in me … Even in my darkest days, even in my lowest place / You love me the most"