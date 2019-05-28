Miley Cyrus Announces 'She Is Coming' EP With A Nostalgic Cover

(Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

She performed three new songs at BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend that may appear on the project

Miley Cyrus is coming. On Memorial Day (May 27), Miley unveiled that she's dropping a new EP, She Is Coming, very soon — the Friday (May 31) kind of soon. She teased new music earlier this month when a snippet of "Bad Karma" was unveiled ahead of her appearance at the Met Gala. Now, it looks like that, along with more fresh Miley magic, will be available in the near future.

Miley's announcement came via Twitter in a two-part attention raiser: First, the announcement itself, then an icy threat for those who might pass it up ("Pre Save now! Or live with regret for the rest of your existence"). She also unveiled the cover art depicting her in black-and-white wearing a shirt shouting out the Sex Pistols's sole album, Never Mind The Bollocks. Afterward, a few teasers involving fruits (mainly bananas) oozed down her timeline, further building the anticipation.

Her reveal comes days after performing three fresh tracks at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend reportedly called “Cattitude,” “Dream,” and “Mother’s Daughter.” "Cattitude" features pop-rap, "Dream" is a mellower, more somber affair, and "Mother's Daughter" is a little darker and emotional than the two previous. The varied sound of each tune makes guessing what She Is Coming will sound like next to impossible.

Miley's last studio release was 2017's Younger Now. In addition to dropping new music in the near future, she'll be dropping into the fifth season of Netflix's sci-fi series Black Mirror as some kind of musician.