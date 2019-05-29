Miley Cyrus Gets Freaky With Fruit In New She Is Coming Promos

Getty Images

Miley Cyrus is pulling out all the stops to promote her latest EP, She Is Coming, which is about to drop on May 31.

As we all know, any time Miley's involved, we get a heaping helping of extra, as the singer is quite well known for. When it comes to hyping up her latest album release, she's pulling out all the stops.

One video finds Miley rubbing a piece of fruit all over her body as "She is Coming" flashes onscreen with a strobing effect. Then, she's suggestively shoving a banana completely covered in sprinkles into her mouth, then squeezing out what appears to be some delicious fruit juice straight onto her tongue. It's extremely suggestive, and totally not SFW, but it absolutely must be seen.

The second video is even messier, featuring Miley slurping up an unidentified fruit and flirting again with the banana covered in sprinkles.

The latest videos are the wildest, though, as we get close-ups of Miley suggestively going ham on a delicious fruit buffet, smacking her lips and serving up some serious ASMR. Hope you were ready for the tingles today.

If these promotional videos are any indication, it certainly looks like we may be in for some particularly steamy tracks for She Is Coming. We've already heard snippets of a few new songs from the album, including the pop-rap banger "Cattitude," the somber "Dream," and the rocking "Mother's Daughter." Given what we've heard so far, it's tough to forecast what type of album we're looking at – but looking at these sultry fruit promos, we have it on good authority we can expect something sexy from it, too.

Not much longer to wait now, as we'll get our sticky paws on She Is Coming in just a few days. What will Miley post between now and then? That's anyone's guess, but we can't wait for the next big reveal.