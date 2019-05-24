Bop Shop: Songs From Lana Del Rey, Ty Dolla $ign, Steve Lacy, And More

Ty Dolla $ign ft. J. Cole: "Purple Emoji"

People forget about J. Cole’s desperate verse on Miguel's 2011 heartbreak anthem "All I Want Is You," where he made real what Miguel hinted at. He was desperate for another chance to make a fed-up partner happy. His words were crisp, not flowery, and clever. Yet when the announcement that Ty Dolla $ign's new single, "Purple Emoji," would have J. Cole on it, jokes flew about what kind of overly serious themes he'd bring to Ty's presumed world of sex. If you hadn't heard "All I Want Is You," you'd be forgiven in thinking that Cole would muddle the message of "Purple Emoji."

It's a good thing that "Purple Emoji" isn't actually about sex – it's about true love. And it's also equally good that J. Cole channels his fascination with the subject matter instead of going for the thematic jugular, making his verse a personal look at his own relationship. "Purple Emoji" is a soulful, sample-driven win, one where the honesty in the vocals reflects the sheer warmth of the disembodied, friendly moans. Ty and Cole paint loving pictures of not just what love looks like, but respect, too. Cole is blessed for his black angel and the fact that she gave birth to one of his kids. He's ready for another. And you'll shed a tear listening to it. —Trey Alston