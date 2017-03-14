8 Songs That Reveal 5 Seconds Of Summer's Path From Pop-Punk To Pure Pop

Getty Images

5 Seconds of Summer were never any more of a boy band than their heroes in pop-punk staples Blink-182, Sum 41, and Good Charlotte. Yet early in their career, the Aussie quartet couldn't help but avoid that label as they rose from YouTube cover stars to readymade pop-punkers in skinny jeans, opening up for One Direction (who were definitely, certifiably a boy band, complicating things). The disconnect gnawed at them a bit.

"Seventy-five percent of our lives is proving we're a real band," drummer Ashton Irwin told Rolling Stone in 2015. "We're getting good at it now. We don't want to just be, like, for girls. We want to be for everyone."

While it's easy to see that quote being taken out of context, it was clear that Ashton — and guitarists Luke Hemmings and Michael Clifford and bassist Calum Hood — meant simply that they want to be huge and make massive music. That's why, in February, when 5SOS roared back with "Want You Back," it was easy to see the machinations at work: This is a pop song. These guys are, and have really always been, pop stars at heart. You just needed to know what to listen for.

Of course, you couldn't always tell by the crunching guitars and arena-sized drums. But going all the way back to 2014, the seeds for 5SOS's full pop crossover had been planted all along. And now, with the band's long-anticipated third album, Youngblood, dropping on Friday (June 15), it's time to take a look at exactly how. Here's the 5SOS pop evolution tracked in eight of their biggest songs.