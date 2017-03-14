Just when you thought the line-up of VMA performances this year couldn’t get any more exciting, we decided to take it up a notch. Or 10.

Along with the roster of big names that will be gracing the stage this year at the VMAs at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, the show will also include a very special pre-show performance by breakout singer/rapper Bryce Vine, who is proving to be one to watch. After getting his start as a contestant on The Glee Project, Vine released two EPs, Lazy Fair (2014) and Night Circus (2016). His 2017 single “Drew Barrymore” — a smooth, quirky love ballad — became a viral hit, with the music video gaining over 6 million views on YouTube.

Vine is also Pepsi’s next featured musician on The Sound Drop platform — a place for music lovers to discover new artists on the brink of success. The VMAs pre-show has for many years been the launch pad for some of the biggest stars, including fellow VMA performer and rapper Nicki Minaj. It was her dynamic 2010 performance of “Check It Out” with Will.i.am that truly signaled her meteoric success that would soon follow.

The pre-show will also include performances by Bazzi and Backstreet Boys, and will be hosted by Pauly D and Vinny from Jersey Shore, as well as Girl Code’s Nessa and Terrence J. Winnie Harlow will round out the team as red carpet fashion correspondent.

