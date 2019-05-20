DJ Khaled Gives The Spotlight Over To Cardi B And Salt Bae In Explosive New Videos

YouTube/Epic

DJ Khaled had a busy weekend. In addition to dropping Father of Asahd, his eleventh studio album, Khaled spent all day Friday releasing brand-new, expensive, star-crammed videos for the album's tracks "Higher," "Just Us," "Celebrate," "Jealous," and "Holy Mountain." And because Khaled wouldn't be Khaled without his trademark penchant for dogged self-promotion, there's even more: "You Stay," featuring Meek Mill, J Balvin, Lil Baby, and Jeremih, dropped on Saturday morning (May 18).

The prototypically glamorous clip finds the crew luxuriating at a mansion in expensive suits, smoking cigars, surrounded by women, and having their meals personally prepared for them by none other than Turkish butcher Nusret Gökçe – better known as Salt Bae. At one point, he slices a prime cut of beef, sprinkles it with salt, and flips it directly into Khaled's mouth. Luxury, man.

In addition to the grandeur, the colors of the "You Stay" vid are rich and vibrant, especially in the tailored attire of Khaled's guests. As directed by Eif Rivera (with assists from Khaled himself and Ivan Berrios), "You Stay" is an ode to feeling good and looking even better.

Khaled, naturally, is not done. Monday (May 20), he also unveiled the fiery clip for "Wish Wish," the explosive Cardi B and 21 Savage collab that finds the pair reunited for the first time since "Bartier Cardi."

"Wish Wish" is likewise the vision of Rivera and Khaled, but for this clip, Khaled wisely cedes the spotlight to Cardi herself, who is rendered in a haze of flames and twirling motorcycles. 21 is here, too, and it's nice to see him — especially in one of his first videos since his immigration trouble earlier this year.

Father of Asahd has 15 tracks, and so far, we've got videos for more than half of them. (Check out Khaled's recent Saturday Night Live appearances for even more.) It's still early, but it's entirely possible there's — you guessed it — another one on the way.

Watch the new videos for "You Stay" and "Wish Wish" above.