DJ Khaled's 'Higher' Video Is A Triumphant, Loving Tribute To Nipsey Hussle

DJ Khaled's Father of Asahd is officially here — 15 tracks spanning trap, R&B-inspired pop-rap, and an OutKast interpolation, and featuring a typically superstar roster of Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Future, Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, Quavo, Cardi B, Meek Mill, Post Malone, Travis Scott, and somehow even more. We already know some of the songs here, like "Top Off" and "No Brainer," but luckily there's an entire cache of new tunes to dig into. One of them is the celebratory ode "Higher" that's taken on a new meaning since its recording.

"Higher" finds Khaled paired up with John Legend and the late Nipsey Hussle — and the song's video, which dropped at midnight on Friday (May 17), features Nipsey, Legend, and Khaled palling around in L.A.'s Inglewood neighborhood, not far from where Nipsey grew up. It's also, as the title card tells, a loving tribute to Nipsey himself and his life.

Centered around a sky-high chorus hook and piano work from Legend, "Higher" allows Nipsey space to tell an origin story of sorts: "Pops turned 60, he proud what we done / In one generation, he came from Africa young / He said he met my moms at the Century Club / Los Angeles love kinda of like Hussle and Boog," he raps. The video, directed by Eif Rivera, finds all three stars in their finest, contrasted against the biggest, bluest sky. It might even make you misty eyed.

The crew shot the video just days before Nipsey's murder in late March. "He was so gifted, so proud of his home, so invested in his community," Legend tweeted shortly after Nip's death.

Father of Asahd is out now, along with the exultant "Higher" video. Check it out above.