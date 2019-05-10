Bop Shop: Songs From Ari Lennox, Denzel Curry, Crumb, Alvvays, And More

Shawn Mendes: "If I Can't Have You"

"If I Can't Have You" sounds like a B-side, like a song primed for remixing, like the kind of deep cut you rely on to wake you back up halfway through listening through an album. It's not really a single kind of song. It's staccato and abrupt, like the kind of song you'd yell along to rather than sing or hum, a perfect song for a summer night when you're with your friends and acting a little silly and trying to be as loud as you possibly can. But isn't that what summertime is for? The first release from Shawn Mendes's new era reminds me of infatuation, and feeling something so deeply you kind of just have to yell it out on the street, no matter who is listening. You want everyone to listen. It's a surprise and a declaration all in one, and a return to copping to feelings in a world that would rather we tamper them down.

It grows on you, too, with a build and falsetto play that mark a progression in Mendes's songwriting. He's never been a writer to take on chill topics — "Life of the Party" and "In My Blood" own up to anxiety, and "Lost in Japan" is a promise of impulse rather than logic. The obsession and commitment in "If I Can't Have You" is more of that same sensibility. He doesn't work in metaphor so much as he says what's on both his and the listener's mind. May summer 2019 inspire more of that same honesty from us all. —Ella Cerón