Shawn Mendes's 'Lost In Japan' Is Basically A Three-Minute 'U Up?' Text

Just a day ago, Shawn Mendes dropped a new song that found him "laying on the bathroom floor, feeling nothing" and repeating "help me" on a borderline despondent chorus. A lot can change in 24 hours! His second new song, "Lost in Japan," is frisky and feel-good, replacing any trace of malaise with soaring romance and playfulness.

There's talk of a hotel on this one, too, but now it's a place of promise. "Do you got plans tonight?" Mendes sings on a funky chorus. "I'm a couple hundred miles from Japan and I / I was thinking I could fly to your hotel tonight / 'Cause I can't get you off my mind."

Later that same mischievous question turns to an even bolder declaration: "I was hoping I could get lost in your paradise." As the seventh chords swirl and the bass line pops, "Lost in Japan" quickly declares itself as joyful as "In My Blood" is fraught with inner turmoil. Two sides of the same Shawn.

Like its companion track, "Lost in Japan" was co-written by trusted Mendes collaborator Teddy Geiger as well as Nate Mercereau and Scott Harris. Dropping it in late March is a fantastic play to get it firmly into heavy rotation as an early Song of the Summer contender, especially with its breezy-piano "Slide" vibes.

Listen to "Lost in Japan" above, and stay tuned for more music, which Mendes says is "coming your way." And maybe there's another funky detour or two in store.