Joe And Nick Jonas Were Upstaged By Their Wives At The 2019 Met Gala

Getty Images

It was a dazzling date night at the Met Gala for the Jonas Brothers on Monday (May 6). Well... for two of them, at least. While Kevin was savoring some quality family time at home, his younger bros Joe and Nick accompanied their respective spouses to the star-studded ball, rocking quite the eye-catching looks.

Let's start with Joe and Sophie Turner, who made their red carpet debut as a married couple after spontaneously tying the knot in Las Vegas last week. They rocked '80s-inspired, geometric ensembles, with the Game of Thrones actress turning heads in a belted jumpsuit, electric blue eye makeup, and metallic highlights in her hair.

Getty Images

As for Nick and Priyanka Chopra Jonas — who are co-chairs of this year's event — they returned to the spot where all the romantic buzz about them started. The pair attended the Met Gala in 2017 as each other's date for Ralph Lauren, but weren't together at the time. Before arriving tonight, Nick reflected on that evening by sharing a throwback pic on his Instagram Story and writing, "Little did I know, this incredible woman would become my bride." Awww!

Fashion-wise, Priyanka commanded attention with a regal twist on the evening's "Camp" theme, wearing a silver dress with a feathered skirt and a towering crown. Her husband, meanwhile, looked sharp in a white suit with silver bedazzles shoes, a stylish ear cuff, and a thin mustache that resembles the ones he and Joe both flaunted in the band's "Cool" video.

Getty Images

Which Mr. and Mrs. Jonas rocked the pink carpet better? We'll leave that to you to decide.