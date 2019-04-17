Kehlani's New Video With 6LACK Was Inspired By Her Favorite Netflix Show

YouTube

If you read this headline and expected to see a video where Kehlani and 6LACK play two out of the five Queer Eye guys, I regret to inform you that that's not the case. Instead, we get the next best thing: a sleek, stylish, and emotionally charged video for "RPG" that's inspired by Netflix's hit sci-fi series The OA.

"RPG" — which stands for "role playing game" — is a song all about putting your relationship under a microscope and fighting to reconnect with your significant other. "Now it's up to the point where my love is up for debate," 6LACK laments, while Kehlani repeatedly pleads for him to "show me your love, show me your love." In the Trey Lyons-directed vid, they illustrate that concept by singing inside glass boxes that represent the invisible barriers separating them.

Kehlani, who gave birth to daughter Adeya Nomi last month, revealed on her Instagram Story that she was nearly nine months pregnant at the time of the "RPG" shoot, joking that she "hid it so well." The song follows "Butterfly," "Nunya," and "Nights Like This" as the latest single from her While We Wait mixtape, intended as a bridge to hold fans over until her next album — the follow-up to 2017's SweetSexySavage — arrives.

6LACK, meanwhile, is already having a crazy-busy 2019, having already released collaborations with Jessie Reyez, Bea Miller, Rita Ora, and Boogie. The man is clearly in high demand.