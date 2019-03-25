Kehlani Welcomes Her First Child, A Baby Girl, With Partner Javie Young-White

Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Kehlani is a mommy! She and her partner, Javie Young-White, have welcomed a daughter, named Adeya Nomi, the Oakland singer announced Monday (March 25) on her social media accounts.

"This weekend our angel arrived healthy & perfect in every way in our bathroom at home," began the Instagram post, calling the unmedicated home birth "the absolute hardest yet most powerful thing I’ve ever done."

Kehlani added that she is "thankful beyond words. in love beyond comparison," alongside a photo of a baby blanket. "We just wanted to say thank you to everyone who sent well wishes, love, and support in all forms while waiting & working to bring Adeya earthside."

Young-White also took to Instagram to share his gratitude for their newborn, writing, in part, "In that moment, all the indisputable pulls of intuition, random bellows of clarity, & ear-splitting life lessons I’ve received in recent years made more sense than I’ve ever needed. We came face to face with beauty."

Even though both mom and dad explained that the new family will be enjoying some solo time before welcoming the world fully into their new lives, there is one sweet detail Kehlani couldn't help but share. "She smells like Frosted Flakes," she playfully wrote on Twitter.

The 23-year-old first shared the happy news that she was expecting a baby girl in October with a series of gorgeous, glowing photos on Instagram and Twitter. "Dearest little girl, I am so proud to be your mommy. I am so proud to have received you. I cannot wait to meet you, I know you will be 50,000 times more special than I can even imagine at this moment," she wrote at the time.

And the moments only got more special from there. In January, Kehlani celebrated her soon-to-be bundle of joy with a baby shower, and as she neared the end of her pregnancy, Kehlani beautifully showcased her growing bump in the music video for her latest track, "Butterfly."

Congrats to the happy family!