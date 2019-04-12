Maren Morris Channeled Her Inner Dragon Queen For New Game Of Thrones Song

Getty Images

'Kingdom of One' is the first taste of the upcoming 'GoT' soundtrack

In case you're somehow not hyped enough for the final season of Game of Thrones — is that even possible?! — perhaps a little fantasy-inspired music can do the trick.

Earlier this week, we learned that the HBO epic will release a star-studded soundtrack to accompany its final six-episode run, which begins on Sunday (April 14). SZA, The Weeknd, Ellie Goulding, and Travis Scott are just some of the hitmakers on board, along with Maren Morris, who released her contribution today.

"Kingdom of One" is a defiant slow burn that opens with the Girl singer setting the scene: "First light, a sacrifice / Bird's eye, saw the signs / Cold nights will take your life." The track continues building to a goosebumps-inducing climax, with Morris confidently coaxing, "So you wanna play God? / Come on / Is that all you got? / Come on."

Of the song, Morris tweeted, "Channeled my inner Daenerys Targaryen for this one." Her cool, assured confidence — along with the video's dragon imagery — would surely do Dany proud.

The full For The Throne soundtrack arrives on April 26, and includes a new Lumineers song, "Nightshade," that was also released today. Listen to that here, and check out our GoT power rankings for predictions about who will live, who will die, and who — if anyone — will nab the throne once and for all.