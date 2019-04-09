Maren Morris, Ty Dolla $ign, Rosalía, And More Will Protect The Crown On New Game Of Thrones Album

(Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)/(Gregg DeGuire/Getty Image)/(JORGE GUERRERO/AFP/Getty Images)

Blessed be the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros going into Game of Thrones's final season. A vicious battle is on the horizon, pitting the living against the dead. To coincide with this epic conclusion, which premieres on Sunday (April 14), Columbia Records and HBO have revealed that a new Game of Thrones album is on the way. Christened For the Throne (Music Inspired by the HBO Series Game of Thrones), the LP comes out on April 26, two episodes into the six-part season.

For the Throne will include songs from Maren Morris, A$AP Rocky, Lil Peep, Joey Bada$$, Rosalía, Ty Dolla $ign, The National, and more. It's also set to feature the new song from the Weeknd, Travis Scott, and SZA that was previously teased. The official Game of Thrones Twitter account released a trailer that outlines a list of some of the artists included.

This isn't the first time that the ancient world of Westeros has collided with contemporary music. In 2014, the first edition of the Catch the Throne mixtape series featuring Big Boi, Common, Wale, and more was released, following with the second edition the following year featuring Ty Dolla $ign, Snoop Dogg, Melanie Fiona, and more.

Take a look at the brief trailer up above.