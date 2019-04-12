Game of Thrones Power Rankings: Who's Most Likely To Take The Iron Throne?

HBO

The wait is over. Years of fanatical Game of Thrones viewing sessions have all led up to this. With the premiere of the eighth and final season of the HBO epic just around the corner, it's officially the beginning of the end of Thrones. And that means it's finally time to see who will end up on top.

With the Night King and his army having breached the Wall, they're on their way to eradicate anyone in their path. Jon Snow, once King in the North, has bent the knee to new lover Daenerys Targaryen, and the pair are steeling themselves to face whatever threat comes their way — but a life-changing secret will threaten their intimate bond.

Meanwhile, Cersei Lannister is plotting to stab her allies in the upcoming fight against the Night King in the back, as she does, while Sansa and Arya Stark remain mostly clueless as to what's really going on outside of Winterfell as they man the proverbial ship in Jon's absence. And then there's Jaime Lannister, who's on his way north to lend his sword to the fight. Anything can happen. And anything will happen, if we know Game of Thrones.

With that in mind, we've put together our very own Game of Thrones power rankings ahead of the season premiere: Who's most likely to end up ruling Westeros once the ice settles? Let's find out.

Warning: The following contains major spoilers for Game of Thrones Seasons 1-7.