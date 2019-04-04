ScHoolboy Q's Hypnotic Collab With Travis Scott, 'CHopstix,' Gets An Early Release

Getty Images

After blasting back into the public sphere last month with "Numb Numb Juice," ScHoolboy Q has released another new track: the Travis Scott-assisted "CHopstix."

The release comes as a possible mix-up, though — on Wednesday (April 3), Q said he planned to delay the song's debut due to Nipsey Hussle's death earlier this week. He explained in an Instagram video, "Nobody should be putting nothing out this week. I'm not putting out music tomorrow — it's not cool." Despite his intentions, "CHopstix" has emerged on Spotify, and it's a hypnotically produced earworm featuring Scott's autotuned, ominous influence. The Astroworld rapper handles the bouncy chorus — it's pretty much just him repeating the word "chopstix," along with a sprinkling of his "it's lit!" ad-libs — while Q handles the colorful verses.

ScHoolboy Q previously teased "CHopstix" during an appearance on The Tonight Show last month, where he also performed the monstrous comeback single "Numb Numb Juice." Both tracks will presumably appear on the TDE rapper's long-awaited follow-up to 2016's Blank Face, which is expected later this year.

Meanwhile, Q isn't the only artist who vowed to postpone new music releases in the wake of Hussle's death. YG also announced that he had a surprise drop planned for April 12, but has now pushed the album back to May out of respect for his late "FDT" collaborator.