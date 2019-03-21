Schoolboy Q Debuts Sexy New Song 'Chopstix' On Fallon

(Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

He also announces that the new album is coming 'very, very, very, very, very, very, soon'

Schoolboy Q took the stage on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night (March 20) for a lively performance of "Numb Numb Juice," but that wasn't the only thing that he performed. The rapper also unveiled to the world the first look at a new song, "Chopstix," which looks to be a sexual take on the eating utensil that's much softer than what we're used to from Schoolboy Q. It was a smooth premiere that gave viewers a glimpse of his subject range. Think of it as an appetizer as to what could be coming next – the album that the rapper hints is on the way at the end of the performance.

The show was simple, relying on Schoolboy Q's energy to carry it – and that it did. The rapper pranced around the stage with the energy of a bouncing ball trapped beneath the ceiling and the floor. As he performed "Numb Numb Juice," an enormous screen behind him gave the song's lyrics new life; some of the images that were presented on screen were of a person testifying in court, an antique BMW driving on the road, and a close-up of a statue.

Without warning, the rapper then went into "Chopstix" and started talking a little friskier than normal. HipHopNMore reported that the song originally leaked back in September and featured Kendrick Lamar. In this version, however, it sounds like Travis Scott croons on it with his signature robotic yelps. Schoolboy Q lets the song play at the end after his verse finishes, dances, and tells the audience that the album is coming "very, very, very, very, very, very, soon."

Schoolboy Q released "Numb Numb Juice" and an accompanying cinematic video last week. His last album was 2016's Blank Face LP. It'll be exciting to see what kind of cartoonish, dangerous flair will exist on his upcoming project. It'll, no doubt, be very, very, very, very, very, very, intriguing.

Take a look at the performance medley up above.