ScHoolboy Q Is Back With Fast, Furious, And Familiarly Goofy Tune 'Numb Numb Juice'

(Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

ScHoolboy Q, the cartoonish, essential glue of T.D.E., spent the better of the last three years popping up for features with artists like 21 Savage and SiR. As time grows, you begin to realize not only how important ScHoolboy Q's voice is, but how much you miss it. The goofy glaze that blankets each of his words tastes sweet, the way that his lines stick to chaotic, bass-ladened beats like sandpaper place his fans in a candy store whenever he pops up with new music.

His unpredictably means that no two of his songs or verses from him sound the same. For the first time since 2016, ScHoolboy Q has released a new solo single, "Numb Numb Juice," that shows that, like Angela Bassett, the rapper's technical capabilities are aging flawlessly.

"Let's get it!" the song screams at the beginning, with ScHoolboy Q's famous pinky-up voice setting the stage. From there, the rapper returns to the embrace of the streets, keeping his lines dense, coarse, and berserk as he gives a barrage of threats. There's three years of energy in the delivery, a pressing urgency, and underlying sense of danger in the aesthetic; if his old rap was Scooby-Doo, his latest is Samurai Jack. The warped, twisted street anthem ends just shy of two minutes but it's not surprising; through fast-paced, train-chasing raps, ScHoolboy Q easily fits six minutes of lyricism into the brief period.

ScHoolboy Q's last studio album, Blank Face LP, came out in 2016. He released a three-part short film featuring songs from the LP to go along with it. If he did that then, we can't wait to see what he has coming up. There's something big – we can taste it.

Listen to the rapper's energetic return up above.