Emilia Clarke Told Her Mom How Game Of Thrones Will End, But She Already Forgot

HBO

The Game of Thrones cast hasn't been shy about sharing the show's ending with their loved ones, which is usually met with mixed reactions.

Kit Harington (Jon Snow) reportedly told wife Rose Leslie (Ygritte), who wouldn't speak to him for a few days afterward. Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark) spoiled the ending for fiance Joe Jonas, who was "so mad," because he loves the show. Recently, Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) did the same for her mom. Her reaction? Uh... she forgot.

Clarke appeared on The Late Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday night (April 2), where she revealed she actually told her mom all about the ending. Her mom just can't remember a thing about it.

"I told my mom," Clarke explained in reply to Colbert asking if she had shared the news with anyone. "But the good thing about telling my mom these things is that she’s a vault because she’s just done forgotten. I told her. And we were talking about it the other day, and I was like, ‘Because, you know,’ and she was like, ‘Do I?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, ‘cause I told ya. You kind of read one of the scenes,’ and she was like ‘I can’t remember what happens.’ And I was like, ‘I already told you twice. You missed your chance.’"

So let's get this straight. Clarke told her mom the ending to one of the hottest shows in entertainment like, ever, in the world, and she forgot. That's the show her daughter is in! Come on! And good ol' Dany needs to be able to tell someone, because it's "deeply frustrating" for her, she admitted, to have to keep all the secrets to herself.

"I just can’t wait for this to be out," she said.

While on Colbert's show, she spilled additional tea about Game of Thrones, like her thoughts on the final season's scripts, referring to how lost she felt after poring over the last few scenes. And now we know the actress survived two brain aneurysms while filming the show, so it all must have been an extremely difficult time for her overall. Fire and blood, indeed.

We can't wait to see how things finally shake out, and there's not much time left now. The final season of Game of Thrones begins on April 14.